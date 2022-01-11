The speeches of Fed officials are being watched closely by the world’s financial markets.

The speeches of Fed officials are a focus for global markets.

The Fed’s first interest rate hike is expected to take place in March, according to market expectations.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Investors and analysts are watching speeches by Fed officials, including Jerome Powell, as global markets try to rebalance after uncertainty caused by the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) signals for earlier interest rate hikes.

While the Fed’s hawkish stance and expectations of a rate hike in March were still priced into the stock market, Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks on Monday had a positive impact on the stock market.

Powell stated that the bank will use its tools to support the economy and a strong labor market, as well as to prevent persistently high inflation.

He said that rising economic activity has resulted in permanent supply and demand imbalances and bottlenecks, which has resulted in high inflation, but that the bank is committed to achieving maximum employment and price stability.

While Powell’s statements helped to offset some of the stock market’s losses of up to 2%, the Nasdaq index ended its four-day downward trend on Monday.

While the speeches of Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St Louis Fed President James Bullard, both of whom have recently expressed hawkish views, are at the forefront of the agenda on Tuesday, the statements will be scrutinized for clues about the future of monetary policy.

Expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates for the first time in March with a 90% probability remain unchanged.

The US 10-year bond yield was stabilized at 1.77 percent on Monday, after rising to 1.80 percent, the highest level since January 2020, as a result of these developments.

After a day of hard selling, the New York stock market recovered most of its losses toward the end of the day on Monday.

The S&P 500 index dropped 0.14 percent, while the Dow Jones index dropped 0.45 percent. The Nasdaq index rose 0.05 percent.

Europe’s stock markets, which were closed on Monday before Powell’s remarks, finished the day with a loss.

Investors will be watching Christine Lagarde’s speech as president of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Tuesday.

In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index fell 0.53 percent, while the DAX 30 index in Germany fell 1.13 percent, and the CAC 40 index in France fell 1.13 percent.

