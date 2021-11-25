The state has proposed a new stimulus check worth (dollar)200 to help people prepare for Christmas.

Republicans in the state House of Representatives proposed the bill.

Republicans in the state House of Representatives proposed the bill.

According to WCIA, single taxpayers earning less than (dollar)75,000 will receive a (dollar)200 check, while joint filers earning less than (dollar)150,000 will receive a (dollar)400 check if the bill becomes law.

Republican State Representative Tom Demmer said the aid would “mirror” some of the federal government’s financial aid in recent years.

“(dollar)400 won’t solve all of the problems,” he added, “but it could have a positive impact.”

“It could be an extra week or two of groceries, a few extra utility bills, or the difference between buying new shoes or winter coats for your children.”

Illinois isn’t the only state that’s attempting to assist Americans as the holidays approach.

Californians will receive another round of stimulus checks on November 29th, worth up to (dollar)1,100.

Before the end of the year, an estimated nine million people will receive the additional funds.

Your California Adjusted Gross Income (CAAGI) must be between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000 to qualify.

To be eligible for the extra money, 2020 tax returns must have been filed by October 15.

Payments are made based on the zip codes’ last three digits.

Checks will be mailed from November 29 to December 13 to California residents with zip codes ending in 585-719.

State stimulus checks are expected to arrive in mailboxes in December and early January.

Social Security benefits for retirees will increase to around (dollar)1,600 per month in January.

The new year’s stimulus payments will be the first to include the 5.9% increase, the highest since 1982.

However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices have risen by 6.3 percent in the last year.

Retired workers received an average of (dollar)1,562.66 in October, and when the new COLA is applied, their payment will increase to (dollar)1,654.65.

From January, checks will increase by (dollar)92 on average.

However, there are calls for the Biden Administration to reintroduce federal stimulus checks to help cash-strapped citizens cope with crippling inflation.

In October, prices increased by 6.2 percent over the previous year, reaching a 31-year high.

