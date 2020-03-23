The stock exchange day on Monday, March 23, 2020

airbus 60.09

Europe’s largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus is weatherproof for the corona crisis and the drastic slump in aviation. The Franco-German company is increasing its liquidity reserves by around EUR 10 billion to EUR 30 billion, as Airbus announced. For this purpose, the credit line was increased by 15 billion euros. In addition, the dividend for 2019 of EUR 1.80 per share – a total of EUR 1.4 billion – will be canceled and the increase in pension plan assets postponed.

Airbus wants to “ensure that we can work efficiently again as soon as the situation improves,” said CEO Guillaume Faury. “Due to the volatile situation, we have withdrawn our forecast for the 2020 financial year.”