The stock market gained 15.4 billion pounds at the end of trading today

Stock indices rose at the end of trading today, to close the market capital at 543.354 billion pounds, to earn about 15.4 billion pounds, driven by Egyptian purchases.

The “EGX30” index rose by 4.09% to close at 9833 points, and the “EGX50” index rose by 3.74% to close at 1394 points.

The index of medium and small companies, “EGX 70 equal weights”, increased by 3.15% to close at 1033 points, and the “EGX 100” index rose by 2.83% to close at 1053.6 points.

The net dealings of Egyptian institutions tended to buy with a value of 377 billion pounds and foreign for sale with a value of 296 billion pounds, respectively, while the net dealings of Arab individuals and institutions sold for a value of 15.5 million pounds, 20 million pounds, respectively.