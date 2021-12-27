The stock market in the United States begins the day on a positive note.

The stock market in the United States begins the day with a positive outlook.

The VIX volatility index increased by 3.7 percent to 18.63.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The major US stock indices started the day higher on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 36,081 points, up 130 points or 0.36 percent.

The SandP 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.51 percent, to a new high of 4,749.

The Nasdaq opened at 15,730, up 77 points, or 0.5 percent.

Although the dollar index rose 0.06 percent to 96.08, the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes fell 0.6 percent to 1.484 percent.

Gold gained 0.3 percent to (dollar)1,808 per ounce, while silver gained 0.4 percent to (dollar)22.9 per ounce.

Brent crude traded at (dollar)76.53 per barrel, up 1%.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude in the United States was unchanged at (dollar)73.80.