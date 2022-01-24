The stock market in the United States begins the day with strong selloffs.

The VIX volatility index rises 17.33% to 33.85.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, major US stock market indices opened lower, with strong selloffs.

At 9.30 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average had fallen 471.2 points, or 1.38 percent, to 33,794.

1 p.m. EDT (1 p.m. GMT).

The SandP 500 index dropped 74.4 points, or 1.69 percent, to 4,323, while the Nasdaq dropped 295.9 points, or 2.15 percent, to 14,473.

The dollar index increased by 0.41 percent to 96.03, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 2% to 1.743 percent.