The stock market in the United States begins with a mixed bag.

The stock market in the United States starts off with a mixed performance.

The VIX volatility index is still above the 20 level, which is considered critical.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The US stock market’s major indices opened mixed on Friday, following retail sales data that fell sharply in December, far below market expectations.

At 9:39 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was trading at 35,865, down 250 points or 0.7 percent.

The SandP 500 index fell 13 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,646 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

On the other hand, the Nasdaq was up 12 points to 14,818.

According to figures released earlier by the Commerce Department, retail sales in the United States fell 1.9 percent in December compared to the previous month.

Last month’s market expectation was for a 0.1 percent drop.

The fear index, or VIX, rose 2.5 percent to 20.81, remaining above the critical level of 20.

The dollar index increased by 0.2 percent to 94.98, while the yield on ten-year US Treasury notes increased by 2% to 1.743 percent.

Gold remained unchanged at (dollar)1,822 per ounce, while silver dropped 0.25 percent to (dollar)23.03.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)85.26 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)82.81.

Bitcoin has dropped 4.2 percent to (dollar)42,480, while other cryptocurrencies have dropped as much as 8%.

According to data from digital asset price tracking website CoinMarketCap, the total value of the crypto market was around (dollar)2 trillion, with a daily loss of 4.1 percent.