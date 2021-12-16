The stock market in the United States ended the day on a positive note.

The yield on ten-year US Treasury notes has increased by 3.14 percentage points to 1.526 percent.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The major US stock indexes finished the day higher on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 35 points, or 0.1 percent, to 35,754 points.

The SandP 500 index increased 14 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,701 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 100 points, or 0.64 percent, to 15,787.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell 9.1% to 19.90 last week despite climbing above the critical 30 level twice.

The dollar index fell 0.48 percent to 95.91, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield rose 3.14 percent to 1.526 percent.

Gold fell 0.04 percent to (dollar)1,783 an ounce, while silver fell 0.3 percent to (dollar)22.44.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)76.05 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)72.65 per barrel, both up around 0.8 percent.