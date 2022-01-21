The stock market in the United States finished the week with a loss.

The week ended with stocks in the red in the United States.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Nasdaq has lost 11% of its value.

ANKARA

Concerns about Russia-Ukraine tensions, inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s uncertain interest rate moves kept US stocks falling at the end of the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 450.02 points, or 1.30 percent, to 34,265.37.

In comparison to the previous week’s close, it has also lost about 4.6 percent.

The SandP 500 index fell 84.79 points, or 1.89 percent, to 4,397.94.

In comparison to last Friday’s close, the index fell 5.6 percent.

To 13,768.92, the Nasdaq was down 385.1 points, or 2.72 percent.

It was down 7.55 percent compared to the previous week.

Since the beginning of the year, the Nasdaq has dropped more than 11%.

The week ended with nearly all Asian and European stocks in the red.

The BIST 100 index in Turkiye closed at 2,011.16 points on Friday, down 0.15 percent.