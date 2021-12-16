The stock market in the United States is mixed as it tries to recover from the Evergrande scare.

On the Hong Kong stock exchange, Evergrande’s shares dropped 20% earlier.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The US stock market was mixed shortly after the opening bell on Monday, as indices attempted to recover from last week’s massive losses and find direction amid concerns about Evergrande, a Chinese real estate developer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455 points to 35,035, up 1.35 percent.

Last week, the blue-chip index fell 0.9 percent, marking the fourth consecutive weekly loss.

At 10 a.m., the SandP 500 index had gained 16 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,555.

EDT, following a 1.2 percent drop the previous week, marking the second consecutive weekly loss.

The Nasdaq, on the other hand, fell 30 points to 15,050, or 0.20 percent.

Last week, the tech-heavy index fell by 2.6 percent.

Evergrande, which has total liabilities of around (dollar)300 billion, said late Friday that it might not be able to meet its financial obligations.

Evergrande’s stock dropped nearly 20% on Monday, to its lowest level since it was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2009.

Its stock has dropped 87% since the beginning of 2021.

Investors are concerned that Evergrande’s failure could set off a chain reaction, with Asian markets first and then Europe and the United States, similar to the mortgage crisis of 2007.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was down 7.2 percent to 28.54 this week, despite climbing above the critical level of 30 twice last week.

The dollar index rose 0.14 percent to 96.25, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield increased by 3% to 1.382 percent.

Gold was down 0.14 percent to (dollar)1,780 an ounce, while silver was down 0.93 percent to (dollar)22.34 an ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)71.55 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)67.92. Crude prices were up more than 2.4 percent.