The stock market in the United States opened higher on Monday.

The VIX volatility index is currently below the 20-point critical level.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The major stock market indices in the United States opened higher on Monday, kicking off the year 2022 on a positive note.

At 9:34 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average had gained 82 points, or 0.23 percent, to 36,420.

The SandP 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,788 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 131 points, or 0.84 percent, to 15,775.

The VIX volatility index rose 1.5 percent to 17.48, but the fear index remained below the critical 20 level.

The dollar index rose 0.06 percent to 96.03, while the 10-year US Treasury note yield jumped 6.1 percent to 1.590 percent.

Gold fell 1.2 percent to (dollar)1,808 per ounce, while silver fell 2% to (dollar)22.78 per ounce.

Crude prices increased slightly, with Brent crude trading at (dollar)78.16 per barrel, up 0.5 percent.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, rose 0.3 percent to (dollar)75.40.