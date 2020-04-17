The strategist predicts Dow 40,000, but first warns of “more panic days”

The stock market rose almost 30% from the March 23 low. But that does not mean that we are approaching new heights directly, says a strategist.

“Although I think this rally is very impressive and has a lot of thrust that you normally see at the start of new runs, I don’t think the market has given the all-clear and we are returning to new highs at the moment,” said Paul Schatz, President by Heritage Capital, towards Yahoo Finance.

He does not expect a V-shaped economic recovery, as some experts hope, and therefore expects more volatility in the short term.

“I don’t think this year will be the direct ascent from March 23 to Christmas. Close your eyes and enjoy,” said Schatz.

Nevertheless, it is bullish in the long run.

“I see new highs next year and then 40,000 Dow,” he added

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = ““More panic days over the next four to six weeks”“data-reactid =” 34 “>“More panic days over the next four to six weeks”

“I would argue that stocks have come this far, so quickly,” said Schatz. “I would not throw in any new money today. I would be patient, choose my place. “

He stays away from the most run-down industries, including restaurants, cruises, and airlines, although the aviation industry has recently received tens of billions of dollars in government aid.

“There are many opportunities in companies and industries that have not yet been torn apart,” said Schatz.

We have just started the earnings season and GDP is expected to shrink painfully this quarter before possibly recovering in the 3rd and 4th quarters. On Friday, Philly Fed President Patrick Harker told Yahoo Finance that the economy could contract 5% in 2020.

“The panic may be over in great shape, but I will argue that we will see more panic days in the next four to six weeks,” added Schatz.

The Dow (^ DJI) and S & P 500 (^ GSPC) rebounded on Friday due to optimism about Gilead’s COVID-19 drug and new federal government guidelines as states approached opening their economies.

