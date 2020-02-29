The street’s response to the fourth quarter of VMware

Here’s a summary of how some of the top street analysts reacted to the pressure.

The VMware analysts

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintains an equal weight rating for VMware stocks with a target price of $ 175. “data-reactid =” 21 “> Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintains an equal weight rating for VMware stocks with a target price of $ 175.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “KeyBanc Capital Markets-Analyst Alex Kurtz maintains excess weight, target price lowered from $ 186 to $ 172. “data-reactid =” 22 “> KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Alex Kurtz remains overweight, price target lowered from $ 186 to $ 172.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Raymond James Analyst Michael Turits maintains with Outperform, target price has been lowered from $ 193 to $ 164. “data-reactid =” 23 “> Raymond James analyst Michael Turits on Outperform holds the price target down from $ 193 to $ 164.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Mizuho Securities Analyst Gregg Moskowitz remains at neutral, target price lowered from USD 165 to USD 147. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Gregg Moskowitz, analyst at Mizuho Securities, remains neutral, target price lowered from $ 165 to $ 147.

Morgan Stanley: ‘Uneven Q4’

VMware’s fourth quarter report, excluding Pivotal’s contribution, fell short of expectations in terms of license revenue, total revenue, operating margins and EPS, Weiss said in a note. Management’s execution-related comment appears to be “largely credible” as the research company’s first-hand reviews indicate a “healthy demand environment” for VMware products. The company’s “solid” sales outlook for 2021 is based on expectations of 11.5% growth, which also supports management’s demands.

However, management’s forecast also anticipates another year of decline in its operating margin to drive more subscriptions and SaaS revenue and broaden the overall opportunity, the analyst wrote. However, only a few details were offered on how margins and cash flow will affect an increasing subscription mix in the short term.

“The lack of a framework for understanding the unity economy that underpins VMware’s SaaS ambitions leaves investors with only the operating margin, earnings per share, and cash flow to assess valuation – all of which appear to be declining or decreasing to slow down in FY 21, “wrote the analyst.

KeyBanc: A lot to unpack

As expected, VMWare’s results required “several unpacking steps” given the changes in the reporting structure, the impact of Pivotal and Carbon Black, and a faster than expected shift to sub and SaaS services, Kurtz wrote in a note. Still, the results were solid, especially a $ 3.78 billion (excluding Pivotal) settlement price versus expectations of $ 3.64 billion.

On the other hand, license revenue fell short of expectations as traditional licensing rates for large deals were weaker at the end of the quarter, the analyst wrote.

Raymond James: guidance without expectations

VMware’s 2021 sales forecast of $ 11.185 billion (excluding Pivotal) is a 11.5% year-over-year growth rate, but is still below the street estimate of $ 11.398 billion, Turits wrote in a note. The first quarter revenue forecast of $ 2.525 billion (excluding Pivotal) also fell short of the $ 2.56 billion consensus estimate.

Although the estimates have not yet been met, VMWare’s guidelines do not appear to express great caution, even if management comments that the corona virus would affect Asia, the analyst wrote.

Mizuho: A review look

VMware stocks traded at $ 127 on Thursday after close of business, meaning an EV / FCF multiple of 2020 of approximately 14.5 and an EV / FCF multiple of 2021 of 12.5. The research company’s revised price target of $ 147 implies a multiple of 16.5 times or 14 times. The discount is justified due to a lower growth profile and the “unique ownership structure” that affects the intrinsic value of the company.

VMW Price Action

VMWare’s shares hit a new 52-week low of $ 119.40 and fell more than 12.2% that day.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Photo by & nbsp;Markus Spiske& nbsp; on & nbsp; Unsplash“data-reactid =” 40 “>Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

