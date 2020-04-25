The threats to meat supply increase with the first shutdown of Brazil

(Bloomberg) – The United States is dangerously close to meat shortages due to plant shutdowns as coronavirus outbreaks are now spreading to suppliers across America.

Almost a third of the pork capacity in the United States is down, the first large poultry factories closed on Friday, and experts warn that the budget shortage is only a few weeks away. Brazil, the world’s leading chicken and beef shipper, experienced its first major shutdown with the closure of a poultry factory from JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company. Major operations are also declining in Canada.

While hundreds of plants are still in operation in America, the astonishing acceleration of supply disruptions is now raising questions about global deficits.

Overall, the United States, Brazil, and Canada account for approximately 65% ​​of the global meat trade.

“It is absolutely unprecedented,” said Brett Stuart, president of Denver-based Global AgriTrends. “It’s a situation where producers are at risk of losing everything and consumers are at risk of paying higher prices.” Restaurants in a week might not have fresh ground beef. “

New stoppages in the US are dizzying. Smithfield Foods Inc., the world’s leading pork producer, announced on Friday that another facility, Illinois, would be closed. This news hit less than an hour after Hormel Foods Corp. said two of its Jennie-O turkey factories in Minnesota have been shut down. A large pig slaughterhouse in Indiana is also closed. Friday’s news contributed to a number of other interruptions that were announced within a few weeks.

The prices are rising. US wholesale beef hit a record this week, and wholesale pork rose 29%, the largest weekly gain since 2012.

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc., which has 1,750 stores in the United States, works with their ham supplier, Clemens Food Group, to ensure the supply of pork, some of which they sell in their sub-sandwiches.

“We are already securing it because, we believe, the upcoming bottlenecks are coming,” said Peter Cancro, CEO.

Of course, after the workers have been tested and safety conditions improved, some plants have returned to operation, and most Brazilian plants are still in operation. Another point to be considered: There have not yet been any major standstills in Europe. The European Union accounts for about a fifth of global meat exports, as data from the US government show.

However, executives from Tyson Foods Inc., JBS and Smithfield Foods have all warned that consumers are likely to impact the grocery store.

It should be noted that the production of a plant in which an infection occurs does not pose any health concerns, since Covid-19 is by no means a food-borne disease. Products from a farm or manufacturing facility with a confirmed case can still be shipped for distribution. However, a production stop means that there are no new deliveries.

And these standstills take place at a time when global meat stocks were already scarce. China, the world’s largest pig producer, has fought an outbreak of African swine fever that destroyed millions of pigs in the country. The virus is also on the rise at a time when some meat companies have already taken steps to slow down production due to the closure of restaurants around the world.

Stocks can provide some cushion, though they may not last long.

The entire American meat supply in cold stores corresponds to a production period of approximately two weeks. Since most plants are shut down for around 14 days for safety reasons, this underlines the potential for deficits.

While the slaughterhouses are closing, farmers have no more space to sell their animals. This forces some pet owners to dispose of them. It’s the latest cruel blow to the supply chain that is wasting food while the grocery store shelves are empty.

It’s hard to say exactly why the virus spreads so quickly among meat factory employees. Some analysts have cited the fact that jobs are usually low-paid and are often filled by immigrants and migrants. This means that workers can live in cramped conditions and sometimes more than one family share the same apartment. So when a person gets sick, the disease can spread quickly.

The employees are also in the immediate vicinity at work, although work on some processing lines is referred to as “elbow to elbow”. Even if the speed of the lines slows down, the workers spread out and the layers are staggered, there is still the possibility that break rooms and corridors will mix. In these plants, thousands of people come in and out every day – it’s basically the opposite of social distancing.

