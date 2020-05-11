 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The Toulouse region taken from behind by the aeronautical crisis

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

REPORT – After 20 years of growth, the aircraft industry, the engine of Occitania, has lost 40% of its activity. The drop in tax revenue could postpone the construction of the third metro line in Toulouse.

By Marc Roland

The assembly line for the Airbus A320 Neo at the Blagnac plant near Toulouse.
The assembly line for the Airbus A320 Neo at the Blagnac plant near Toulouse. François BOUCHON / Le Figaro

Toulouse

In the Toulouse region, aircraft parts factories have only been running at half their capacity since mid-March. Until then, and for 17 years, they have been running at full speed with the increase in Airbus production speeds… This drop in activity is primarily due to the decrease in production announced by Airbus in the coming weeks. The manufacturer has cut production by a third (from 60 to 40 A320s per month, in particular) and could announce a further reduction in June; he will have reviewed the schedule of orders with the airlines. This has repercussions on subcontractors, with a drop in purchases of parts or packages by Airbus.

In the ecosystem of suppliers (500 in Occitania), the most impacted are the second and third rank subcontractors: their activity drops further, due to the use of parts stocks and the internalization of manufacturing by their clients. “For the past five weeks, I have had 60% fewer orders because I am experiencing destocking

