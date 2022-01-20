The Turkish Central Bank’s interest rate decision is the focus of everyone’s attention.

Analysts predict that the key policy rate will remain at 14 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Turkish Central Bank is set to announce its interest rate decision for the first time this year on Thursday, with analysts predicting no change in the key policy rate.

The policy rate will be maintained at 14 percent, according to all economists polled by Anadolu Agency.

The bank is also expected to keep interest rates stable by foreign financial institutions.

Societe Generale predicts no change in interest rates, while Unicredit predicts the bank will avoid making a decision that will cause the Turkish lira to depreciate by keeping the policy rate at 14.5%.

Bank of America also predicts that the policy rate will remain unchanged until the end of the first quarter.

Earlier this month, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati predicted that inflation would peak in January, but then begin to decline in May as a result of global developments and lower food and energy prices.

In 2021, consumer prices in Turkiye rose by 36% annually, the highest increase in 19 years.

Nabati also backed the Central Bank’s decision to track the impact of the stimulus in the first quarter.

“I have no idea how the Central Bank will decide.”

January, February, and March, in my opinion,” he stated.

Inflation fears, faster tightening expectations in monetary policies, rising bond interest rates, and rising geopolitical risks have all contributed to increased volatility in global markets.

While investor risk perception continues to be negatively impacted by expectations that central banks will tighten their monetary policies more quickly, the growing tension between Russia, the US, and NATO over Ukraine is also at the forefront of the global agenda.