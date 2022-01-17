The Turkish stock market has started the week on a positive note.

At the start of the session, the BIST 100 index is up 16.8%.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Monday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,089.72 points, up 16.79 points, or 0.81 percent, from the previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 34.9 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.5 billion, the BIST 100 index rose 0.11 percent on Friday to close the week at 2,072.93 points.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was around 13.5700, compared to 13.5320 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate was 15.4849, down from 15.4820, and a British pound bought 18.5710 liras, down from 18.6020.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)86.37 per barrel.