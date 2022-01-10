The Turkish stock market is off to a good start this week.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index rose 16.2 points.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened the week at 2,049.54, up 16.22 points, or 0.80%, from its previous close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 index rose 1.28 percent to 2,033.32 points, with a daily trading volume of 34.9 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.5 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was around 13.79, compared to 13.8080 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.6200 liras from 15.6310 liras, while the British pound was worth 18.7400 liras, down from 18.7660 liras.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around $81.9 per barrel.