The Turkish stock market opened higher on Thursday.

At the start of Thursday, the Turkish stock market was up.

From the previous close, the BIST 100 index is up 14.14 points.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Thursday, Turkiye’s benchmark stock index opened at 2,056.21, up 14.14 points, or 0.69 percent, from its previous close.

With a daily trading volume of 44.69 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3.3 billion), the BIST 100 index rose 62.24 points, or 3.14 percent, to close at 2,042.08 points on Wednesday.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira fell to 13.4955 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Thursday, down from 13.5490 at the previous day’s close.

The euro to Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 15.3411 from 15.3740, and a British pound was worth 18.3999 Turkish liras, down from 18.5090.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was trading for around (dollar)88.29 per barrel.