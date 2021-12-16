The Turkish stock market opened higher on Tuesday.

At the open on Tuesday, Turkish stocks were higher.

In the first session, the BIST 100 index increased by over 31 points.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Tuesday, Turkey’s main stock index opened at 2,132.96 points, up 31.45 points, or 1.5 percent, from its previous close.

The BIST 100 index rose 3.24 percent to 2,101.51 points on Monday, with a daily trading volume of 46 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)3.2 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 14.1410, up from 14.0380 at the previous close.

The eurolira exchange rate increased to 15.9620 from 15.8460, while the British pound was valued at 18.6950 liras, down from 18.8170 previously.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), a barrel of Brent crude oil cost around (dollar)74.5.