The Turkish stock market opened higher on Wednesday.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Borsa Istanbul, Turkey’s benchmark stock index, opened at 2,022.53 points on Wednesday, up 15.39 points, or 0.77 percent, from its previous close.

The BIST 100 index rose 9.56 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,007.14 points on Tuesday, with a daily trading volume of more than 28.3 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)2.1 billion.

As of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), the US dollar-to-Turkish lira exchange rate was 13.5929, down from 13.6380.

The eurolira exchange rate fell to 15.5242 from 15.5710, while the British pound fell to 18.4273 liras from 18.5250.

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT), Brent crude oil was selling for around (dollar)90.79 per barrel.