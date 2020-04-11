The U.S. Treasury Department wants major airlines to repay part of the grants and issue warrants

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters). Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told major airlines Friday that he wanted them to repay part of the $ 25 billion in cash grants that Congress approved last month to cover labor costs, three industry officials told Reuters.

Mnuchin made separate calls to major airline executives on Friday, notifying them that the department offered 70% of the grants that would not have to be repaid, while the airlines offered warrants and had to repay low-interest loans in exchange for the remaining 30 % said the sources.

Regional airlines that receive $ 100 million or less do not have to issue arrest warrants to the government.

Treasury did not respond immediately. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; editing by Sandra Maler)