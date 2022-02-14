‘The United Arab Emirates wants to strengthen political and economic ties with Turkiye,’ according to the UAE.

‘The United Arab Emirates seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with Turkiye.’

More polarization and confrontation in the region cannot be tolerated, according to an Emirati minister, who emphasizes the need for more communication, integration, and cooperation in various fields.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with Turkiye, with a focus on investment, according to Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, speaking to Anadolu Agency about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the UAE on Monday, said the country is looking forward to bolstering trade exchange and joint cooperation in new economic sectors.

Anadolu Agency: What can we expect from Erdogan’s visit to the UAE in terms of the economy?

Minister Al-Marri: The UAE’s economic ties with Turkiye are strong and well-established, and they have continued to grow despite the region’s and world’s various changes.

The UAE is now Turkiye’s most important trading partner in the Arab world, and the two countries’ relations have improved dramatically in recent months, as evidenced by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visiting Turkiye last November and Turkish President Erdogan visiting the UAE today.

The exchange of visits between the two countries’ senior leadership is a clear indication of the significant outcomes that can be expected as a result of the two countries’ partnership in the future.

During the next stage, we expect economic cooperation with Turkey to cover all areas that serve common interests and benefit both parties.

There is no doubt that Erdogan’s visit will provide a powerful impetus for both public and private sector cooperation between the two countries to pick up speed.

Q: Will any economic agreements be signed, and if so, could you provide specifics?

Al-Marri: During the visit, UAE and Turkish officials will sign a joint ministerial statement expressing their intent to pursue a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to expand two-way trade in goods and services, bolstering the mutually beneficial economic and investment partnership.

The UAET-CEPA is expected to serve as the foundation for a modern, dynamic economic partnership that reflects mutual interests.

