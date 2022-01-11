The United Nations’ employment data is a major focus for global markets.

The United Nations’ employment data is a focal point for global markets.

Markets are relieved by a Fed official’s verbal guidance.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Global markets are focusing on unemployment figures as the volatility caused by the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish stance subsides.

Expectations about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy continue to influence asset prices.

Global stock markets fell following the Fed’s hawkish statements on Wednesday, signaling an early interest rate hike.

Markets, on the other hand, were relieved by Fed officials’ verbal instructions.

James Bullard, the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, stated that the interest rate can be raised in March and that three interest rate hikes will suffice in 2022.

Shrinking balance sheets and asset purchases, according to Mary Daly, chair of the San Francisco Fed, are two distinct things.

She also suggested that the Fed postpone its balance sheet actions until after the interest rate hike.

According to analysts, the possibility that the Fed will begin to shrink its balance sheet at the same time as raising interest rates has increased market uncertainty.

Official explanations were effective in reducing volatility.

Analysts said the markets expect a 20 basis point rate hike in March with an 80 percent probability, noting that expectations for the Fed’s rate hike have shifted since the beginning of the week.

According to analysts, the non-farm employment, unemployment rate, and average hourly earnings data in the upcoming employment report will be highlighted by the Fed’s monetary policy, while the Fed officials’ verbal guidance will also be scrutinized by investors.

The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States stabilized at 1.72 percent on Thursday after peaking at 1.75 percent in April 2021.

The price of gold per ounce, which has been suppressed by the Fed, is currently trading just above (dollar)1,790, a key support level identified by analysts.

The stock markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia all ended the day in the red on Thursday.

In the EU, Germany’s annual inflation rate, which reached 5.1 percent on Thursday, exceeded expectations.

Germany will release industrial production figures on Friday, while the EU will release preliminary inflation data.

In Asia, Japan’s 0.8 percent inflation rate also beat expectations.

The BIST 100 index in Turkiye rose 0.11 percent to 2,007.55 points at the end of Thursday.

* Gokhan Ergocun is the author of this piece.