The United States and Japan have agreed to repeal Trump’s steel tariffs.

Steel tariffs imposed by Trump have been lifted by the US and Japan.

On April 1, a new tariff scheme will go into effect that will allow 1.25 million metric tons of steel imports from Japan to enter the US duty-free.

NEW YORK

Former President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports from Japan, which has now been partially lifted.

According to a statement released late Monday evening by the US Department of Commerce, up to 1.25 million metric tons of steel imported from Japan will be allowed duty-free entry into the US each year, with amounts above that subject to a 25% tax.

It was also stated that the new system agreed upon by both countries will go into effect on April 1st.

The new agreement does not include tariffs on aluminum products.

According to the statement, the agreement will help ensure the steel industry’s long-term viability.

On “national security” grounds, the US decided to impose tariffs of 25% and 10% on imported steel and aluminum in 2018.

Prior to the tariffs, the US imported about 1.7 million metric tons of steel from Japan, according to Commerce Department data.

Steel imports from Japan had fallen to 1.1 million tons by 2019, according to the country’s statistics.

In October 2021, the United States and the European Union reached a new agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs.

* Istanbul-based journalist Gokhan Ergocun contributed to this article.