US labor productivity posts largest decline in 61 years

The United States’ labor productivity has dropped for the first time in 61 years.

On an annual basis, productivity fell by 0.6%.

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, labor productivity in the United States has dropped for the first time in 61 years.

In the third quarter, non-farm business sector labor productivity fell by 5.2 percent, the largest drop since the second quarter of 1960, when it fell by 6.1 percent.

The market was expecting a 4.9 percent drop.

Labor productivity fell 0.6 percent on an annual basis.

