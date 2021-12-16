The United States’ labor productivity has dropped for the first time in 61 years.

For the first time in 61 years, US labor productivity has dropped.

On an annual basis, productivity fell by 0.6%.

According to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, labor productivity in the United States has dropped for the first time in 61 years.

In the third quarter, non-farm business sector labor productivity fell by 5.2 percent, the largest drop since the second quarter of 1960, when it fell by 6.1 percent.

The market was expecting a 4.9 percent drop.

