The United States wants to grant auto manufacturers a lifeline – but not a rescue operation

By David Shepardson and Ben Klayman

WASHINGTON / DETROIT (Reuters) – The $ 2 trillion economic bailout before the U.S. Senate on Wednesday would send the federal government to rescue the auto industry for the second time in a dozen years.

Automakers are afraid of being classified as a new government bailout soon after the government-funded auto restructuring in 2009. Detroit has not used industry-specific support, instead claiming that the entire economy desperately needs access to liquidity.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey said on Wednesday that the deal provides for $ 454 billion to provide loans or loan guarantees to companies in all sectors and countries.

He said the money was more likely to be used to use even more funds for Federal Reserve loans. Toomey told reporters at a conference that the Treasury could then lend, buy loans, or buy corporate debt, which could be a big boost for automakers. Toomey called the bill “the largest government intervention in the economy in the history of the world.”

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Industry representatives, especially at General Motors Co.endeavored to avoid the appearance of a federal rescue package. Sales suffered and US automaker # 1 was named “Government Motors” after its $ 50 billion bailout in 2009 when Congress also launched a $ 3 billion “Cash for Clunkers” program “approved to boost demand. “Data-reactid =” 28 “> Industry officials, particularly at General Motors Co.endeavored to avoid the appearance of a federal rescue package. Sales suffered and the leading US automaker was named “Government Motors” after its $ 50 billion bailout in 2009 when Congress also approved a $ 3 billion “Cash for Clunkers” program, to boost demand.

The United Auto Workers union and the three Detroit automakers recently discussed sending a letter to Capitol Hill explaining why the industry needed a source of liquidity, but GM eventually refused to sign the letter and it didn’t sent, said people familiar with the matter.

The final package did not contain any benefits specifically aimed at automakers. In contrast, U.S. airlines are said to receive $ 25 billion in labor costs in the form of cash grants that do not have to be repaid.

John Bozzella, head of a car dealership group that represents US and foreign automakers, said last week: “At the moment, we’re not focusing on specific industry measures, but on broader economic measures.”

However, automakers do not rule out seeking additional help if the sale or production of cars remains frozen.

However, auto and parts manufacturers benefit from other provisions, including a 50% tax credit for employee retention and the suspension of the employer’s share in wage taxes for two years.

GM and its employees paid more than $ 3.15 billion in government, local, and wage taxes in the U.S. in 2018.

Rating agencies have identified the automotive sector as the most urgent need for support. A group representing major US and foreign automakers sent a letter to US lawmakers with other industry groups asking for loans and loan guarantees for companies of all sizes.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) have ceased North American vehicle production until at least March 30, and people who have been informed of the matter said they plan to extend it until April. “data-reactid =” 36 “> GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) have ceased North American vehicle production until at least March 30, and people who have been informed of the matter said they plan to extend it until April.

Car makers will get some tax benefits, but government loans are the biggest help, sources said. Help will also be available to car dealers and thousands of smaller suppliers. Funds for US consumers could also boost new car sales once orders remain at home.

The Detroit car companies are financially far better than before the 2008-2009 crisis. The balance sheets of all three companies are healthier and

GM and Ford decided this month to further expand their cash reserves by drawing more than $ 30 billion from credit lines.

The global auto industry is preparing to see global sales drop more than 12% from 2019, worse than the two-year decline of 8% during the 2008-2009 global recession, research firm IHS Markit predicted on Wednesday.

The Senate package could help heavily stressed, smaller suppliers that automakers rely on for parts.

“I work with four medium-sized vendors – sales of $ 150-400 million – and most of these companies are not so well capitalized,” said Steve Wybo, director of auto group practice for restructuring consultancy Conway MacKenzie Reuters.

RoMan Manufacturing Inc is a family-owned manufacturer of transformers and glass forming equipment for automakers and other industries based in Grand Rapid, Michigan. Co-owner Bob Roth said his balance sheet is “absolutely solid” but is pushing for spending as he sees other manufacturers asking for bank credit relief.

Usually he said: “We pay all the bills on the 10th and 25th, now we move on to one payment cycle per month.” He told members of the families who own the company, “We’re not going to pay a quarterly dividend for a while.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by David Gregorio)