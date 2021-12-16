The US Congress agrees to increase the debt ceiling by (dollar)2.5 trillion dollars, averting the country’s first default.

The US Congress agrees to raise the debt ceiling by (dollar)2.5 trillion dollars, averting the country’s first default in history.

To fund government obligations through 2023, a new limit of (dollar)31.4T has been set.

The US Congress agreed early Wednesday to increase the country’s debt ceiling by (dollar)2.5 trillion, averting the country’s first-ever government default.

Following the Senate’s 50-49 vote, the House of Representatives approved the bill with a vote of 221-209, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the debt limit, which is currently around (dollar)31.4 trillion, will finance the government’s debt obligations through 2023, including the 2022 mid-term elections.

The bill was signed less than a day before the federal government’s debt ceiling was set to be reached on December 15th.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers about this date several times in recent months.