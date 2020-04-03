The US economy is in the “deepest recession ever”.

The US economy is having problems right now.

On Thursday, we learned that the first unemployment insurance claims in the week to March 28 reached a record 6.648 million, more than doubling the 3.238 million reported the previous week, which was also a record high. Unfortunately, last week’s data was also increased to 3.307 million on Thursday.

And while the impact of the labor market on the economic problems associated with the corona virus has been the most abrupt and severe, economists at Bank of America Global Research believe that the broader economic downturn we are entering will lead to the worst recession in the recession modern US history.

“The recession appears to be deeper and longer than we assumed 14 days ago when we last updated our forecasts, not only in the United States but worldwide,” said BofA economists led by Michelle Meyer.

“We now believe that GDP will decline three consecutive quarters, with the US economy shrinking 7% in the first quarter, 30% in the second quarter and 1% in the third quarter. We expect growth to follow in the fourth quarter. We forecast a cumulative 10.4% decline in GDP, and this will be the deepest recession ever recorded and almost five times more severe than the post-war average. “ (Emphasis added.)

In 2008, the economy saw a cumulative 4% decline in GDP, most markedly since World War II. BofA assumes that the recession in 2020 will be more than twice as severe in terms of the overall decline in GDP.

Bank of America economists believe the decline in GDP in the current recession will be the worst in existence and will more than double the decline during the financial crisis. (Source: Bank of America Global Research)

The effects on the labor market are also likely to be noticeable as the summer recession peaks.

Bank of America expects up to 20 million people to lose their jobs in the third quarter, with an unemployment rate that may reach a high of 15%.

“The shock is different from anything we’ve experienced before when part of the economy effectively fell into a coma,” adds BofA.

“The pain is sudden and acute. But we think there is a recovery on the other side. The first step is to solve the public health crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19. The next step is to slowly open up the economy by companies returning and people working again. “

Bank of America expects GDP to grow 30% in the fourth quarter. However, the company continues to believe that “overall this will be a slow recovery as many workers are displaced and companies are adjusting to a period of lost revenue”.

The consumer economy stumbles

In recent years, when questions about the Federal Reserve’s policies and the health of the global economy have been questioned, investors have become accustomed to citing the strength and health of US consumers as the backbone of the bull market and economic expansion.

In fact, almost 70% of GDP growth comes from consumer spending. Since the fourth quarter of 2013, US consumer spending has not increased by less than 3% in any quarter.

However, this trend should come to an end.

Meyer and her team use their proprietary data that tracks Bank of America debit and credit card holder spending, and find that by the end of March, about 20% of consumer spending categories had decreased by more than 40%.

The number of American workers applying for unemployment is skyrocketing across the country.

“It makes sense for the consumer to make cuts [in March]”, Meyer and team write.

“Part of the decline was“ forced ”because in many regions non-essential businesses were closed, which automatically reduced sales. And as consumers seek protection at home, their needs change. However, we also believe that this reflects a greater weakness for consumers as they face job cuts and a significant negative financial shock. Of course, this leads to more careful behavior. “

The debate over what the post-coronavirus era will look like in the U.S. economy is still focused on three letters: V, U, and L. Each letter describes a path for economic recovery after the virus.

But as Meyer’s comment outlines, recessions change almost everything about consumer behavior. And reducing these changes to a letter is futile. When recessions occur, workers who keep jobs are increasingly worried about losing their jobs. Exchange-traded consumers have seen their net assets decline. And the collective economic memory that we all share shifts from the memory of recent periods of relative prosperity to the darkest days when restaurants, bars, and shops close overnight.

Together, this creates an environment in which consumers are more careful and spending is cautious. To the extent that “animal spirits” increased spending during expansion, a recession shorts out these trends.

In this filing photo dated March 13, 2020, unionized hotel workers are waiting in line in an underground garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles. More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, well above last week’s record high, a sign that layoffs amid the corona virus are accelerating. (AP photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

Data challenges

Like most economists writing about the slowdown associated with coronaviruses, BofA also notes that measuring the extent of the economic impact of the coronavirus presents several challenges.

In particular, given the speed and extent of changes required by law and the delay in reporting economic data.

“There are two things to consider here,” Meyer’s team writes in relation to the data that is expected to be reported in the coming months and quarters. “First, we report quarterly GDP figures as an annualized quarterly change. So don’t let the 30% drop in the second quarter convince you, it’s actually a 8.5% drop from one quarter to another, rather than the economy shrinking by a third in one quarter. “

Rick Newman of Yahoo Finance recently wrote about how to think about the annualized data set to be reported later this year.

“The other consideration,” writes Meyer, “is that it can be difficult for the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) to measure the level of weakness because surveys and historical interpolations are used.” During the last recession, several releases with downward revisions took time to understand the depth of the downturn. “

