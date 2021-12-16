The US Federal Reserve needs to act more quickly on inflation, according to the bank’s chairman.

‘Inflation is very, very real,’ says the head of Wells Fargo.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The US Federal Reserve needs to act faster to address inflation concerns, according to Charlie Scharf, the CEO of American bank Wells Fargo.

“There’s a case to be made that they should be moving faster,” he said.

“Inflation is a very real thing.”

In the aftermath of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the world is experiencing record-high inflation. Scharf’s comments come at a time when the world is experiencing record-high inflation.

According to Eurostat’s preliminary figures, the euro area’s annual inflation rate was 4.9 percent in November, the highest since 1997.

Consumer prices in the United States rose 6.2 percent in October, the highest 12-month increase since 1990, while producer prices rose 8.6 percent year over year.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the bank is prepared to use all of its tools to combat high inflation.

His remarks also suggested that the Fed would consider winding down its asset purchases more quickly at its December meeting.

