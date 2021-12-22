The US issues licenses to help and support Afghans.

Human rights, citizen participation, government accountability, and education are among the activities covered by licenses.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The US Treasury and State Departments issued three general licenses on Wednesday to help the Afghan people continue to receive vital aid and support.

The State Department said in a statement that the licenses “expand upon existing authorizations for the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs and enable broader support for the Afghan people in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2615 (2021) adopted earlier today.”

According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the United States is the largest single source of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, the economy faces serious challenges, which are exacerbated by the country’s long reliance on foreign aid, donor and private sector flight sparked by the Taliban’s takeover, drought, structural macroeconomic issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Adeyemo said.

“Treasury has provided broad authorizations to ensure that non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and the US government can continue to provide assistance to those in need,” says the statement.

The licenses allow employees, grantees, and contractors of the US government, certain international organizations, and other international entities to conduct official business with the Taliban or the Haqqani Network involving the Taliban or the Haqqani Network.

They also include humanitarian projects that meet basic human needs, citizen participation, government accountability and transparency, human rights and fundamental freedoms, access to information, and civil society development projects; education; non-commercial development projects that directly benefit Afghans; and environmental and natural resource protection.

The UN resolution, drafted by the US and unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council’s 15 members earlier Wednesday, creates a carveout in the UN’s 1988 sanctions regime to allow desperately needed aid to reach the Afghan people.