The US stock market began the day on a positive note.

The yield on ten-year US Treasury notes has risen by 1% to 1.496 percent.

On Wednesday, major stock market indices in the United States began the day with gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 62 points, or 0.17 percent, to 35,771 points.

The SandP 500 index increased by 5 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,692.

The Nasdaq rose only three points to 15,690.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, was flat at 22.05.

The dollar index fell 0.24 percent to 96.14, while the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds increased by 1% to 1.496 percent.

Precious metals were slightly lower, with gold down 0.13 percent to (dollar)1,781 an ounce and silver down 0.5 percent to (dollar)22.38 an ounce.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)75.35 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at (dollar)71.82 per barrel, both down around 0.2 percent.