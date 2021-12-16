The US Treasury Department is focusing on shell companies and corruption.

The US Treasury Department is targeting shell companies and corruption.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department announced that it will pursue shell companies as part of an anti-corruption operation to stop the flow of illicit funds.

Companies in the United States will be required to provide identification documents for their owners, which will include information such as names, birthdates, addresses, and other details.

“For far too long, corrupt actors have made their homes in the darkest corners of the global financial system, stashing the profits of their illegal activities in our blind spots,” the agency said in a statement.

"Another of these doomsday scenarios is the real estate market.

Permanent anti-money laundering rules and beneficial ownership disclosure requirements are currently waived for certain all-cash real estate transactions.

As a result, our real estate markets may become a haven for criminals, kleptocrats, and others seeking to conceal their illicit gains,” the report continued.