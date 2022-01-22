The value of Henning Jefferson nickels – and why they’re worth up to (dollar)404

Henning Jefferson nickels – and why they’re worth up to (dollar)404 – are explained.

THE Henning quarter is arguably one of America’s most fascinating coins, but some collectors are debating whether or not to add it to their collection.

Coins often gain their rarity due to a low mintage, an error, or another unique feature.

The 1932 Washington Quarter, the 1955 Lincoln double die penny, and the 1860 Liberty S quarter are all rare coins.

Keep in mind that the value of a coin may vary depending on its grade and condition.

The Henning Jefferson nickel, on the other hand, is unlike any other rare coin currently in circulation.

Here’s why:

Francis LeRoy Henning, a native of Erial, New Jersey, is credited with the design of the nickel.

Mr Henning, in particular, was a counterfeiter who began by printing counterfeit (dollar)5 banknotes.

Mr Henning was apprehended by authorities and sentenced to three years in prison.

When Mr Henning was released from prison in 1939, they had no idea that he would plot his next scheme involving a Jefferson nickel.

Various experts believe Mr Henning manufactured 500,000 counterfeit nickels with the dates 1939, 1944, 1946, 1947, and 1953 engraved on the back.

“Roughly 100,000 made it into circulation,” Metal Pursuits owner Chad Eicher told The Sun.

“The exact number of coins minted is unknown.”

According to Mr Eicher, the 1944 Henning Jefferson nickel is the most common counterfeit coin in the series.

It can be difficult to estimate the value of a Henning nickel.

You won’t be able to find any pricing information on USA Coin Book or Professional Coin Grading Service because they were counterfeit.

Mr Eicher, on the other hand, claims that the Henning Jefferson nickels are worth anywhere from (dollar)20 to (dollar)90, depending on their condition.

Grades ranging from “good” to “fine” are almost always found.

Meanwhile, an eBay seller recently sold a 1939 Henning Jefferson nickel for (dollar)404.

The lower part of the letter “R” in the word “PLURIBUS” on this coin has a crack.

However, no other 1939 Henning nickels have recently sold on eBay, making a general value difficult to determine.

A few 1944 Henning nickels, on the other hand, recently sold online with multiple bids.

These were sold for (dollar)82.56, (dollar)97, and (dollar)104 dollars, respectively.

While it may seem ironic, Mr Eicher stated that the counterfeit nickel has “many fakes.”

Given the scarcity of these coins for sale online and the prevalence of fakes, purchasing these coins may be…

