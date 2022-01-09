The volume of retail trade in the EU increased by nearly 8% in November.

In November, the volume of retail trade in the EU increased by nearly 8%.

Slovenia, Poland, and France are the countries with the highest annual increases in total retail trade volume.

The EU’s statistical office announced on Friday that retail trade volume increased 7.9% year over year in November.

Automobile fuels saw a 17.5% increase, while non-food products saw a 11.77% increase.

Slovenia (41.1%), France (22.7%), and Poland (14.5%) experienced the highest annual increases in total retail trade volume, while Latvia (minus 3.6%), Germany (minus 2.8%), and Finland (minus 1.9%) experienced the steepest declines.

In November, retail trade in the EU increased by 0.9 percent month on month.