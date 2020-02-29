“The washing machine car” is electric, at a great price, and driven by children

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

Network reported “CNN” American, Friday evening, that the small car was designed to be as cheap as possible, as it costs around $ 6,600.

It will be difficult to get a used car in good condition at this price.

For those who do not have enough money, they can rent a car Citroen For an extra amount per month, according to the site “The Verg” Technical.

And look The Car From afar as if it was a washing machine, because of its small size, it can only accommodate two people, and it is 2.41 meters long.

It differs from the rest of the vehicles, as the shape of its front matches its background, and the white door is just like the left door.

Its speed is no more than 45 km per hour, and the engine power is “Mom” Only 8 horses.

The French company Citroen has published a video of the new car on its channel “YouTube”, Saying the car is 100 percent electric.

The electric charge provides the new car with a capacity to travel 70 kilometers.

According to the site “The Verg”Then, 14-year-olds can drive this electric vehicle, because its speed matches the speed of the electric scooters in Europe.

