The website for the child tax credit is now operational, allowing millions of people to receive at least (dollar)1,500 in pandemic’stimulus’ payments.

When returns are submitted, parents who received advance payments and have children aged six to seventeen will be able to claim at least (dollar)1,500 per child.

Taxpayers can get instructions on how to get their credit at ChildTaxCredit.gov.

It also informs Americans about their filing options and eligibility.

Those who are having difficulty claiming their tax credits can get virtual or in-person assistance.

According to the IRS, assistance is available in both English and Spanish.

Americans will discover that the tax credit has no bearing on their government benefits.

Last year, President Biden increased the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600.

Some parents who declined advance payments will be eligible to receive up to (dollar)3,600 per child under the age of six.

For those with dependent children aged six to seventeen, the amount is (dollar)3,000.

Letter 6419, which was sent to parents who received advance child tax credits, should be kept on hand by taxpayers.

Taxpayers will be able to determine how much they are eligible to claim on their return using this letter.

It details how many child tax credits they claimed last year, as well as the number of children who were included in the calculation.

This year’s tax season began on January 24, and according to the IRS, filing tax returns early is the fastest way for Americans to receive their refund.

“Use e-file with direct deposit to avoid paper return delays,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is anticipating a challenging tax season that will likely cause complications and delays for many taxpayers.

The agency is dealing with a labor shortage, and officials are double-checking that stimulus and other pandemic-related payments were delivered correctly.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the IRS has approximately 20,000 fewer employees than in 2010.

Taxpayers have been warned that filing taxes with their smartphones poses a significant security risk.

Most tax apps allow Americans to scan their W-2 form and import personal information such as their social security number and address, but if their device goes missing or stolen, data could end up in the wrong hands.

Check to see if you qualify for the recovery rebate credit.

The IRS has sent Americans three stimulus checks since the pandemic began.

