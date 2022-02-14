The West Dunbartonshire Council will establish a new policy to address workplace violence.

The council will commit to the changes that whoever wins the council election later this year will implement.

Following the May elections, West Dunbartonshire Council will draft a new policy to reduce the risk of workplace harassment and violence.

Councillor Jim Bollan presented a motion at last week’s full council meeting to ensure that the local authority has a “clear and transparent” policy against this type of behavior that is readily available to its employees.

It follows the parliament’s approval of the government’s signing of the first treaty addressing workplace harassment and violence.

“In advance of this becoming law in around a year’s time, the council agrees to review all staff policies to mitigate the risk of harassment and violence at work, ensure a clear and transparent policy against harassment and violence is known and available to employees, and acted upon if complaints are received,” according to Councillor Bollan’s motion.

“The city council should use its clout to persuade local businesses to review and improve their anti-violence and harassment policies.”

To the first meeting of the new council elected on May 5, 2022, Councillor Bollan had also requested a full report from the CEO detailing current policies and changes required to meet the terms of the new treaty.

However, SNP leader Jonathon McColl told members that officers bringing a full and detailed report so soon would be highly unlikely.

“In developing our local policy, there will be a lot of discussions with trade unions and others,” he said.

“It won’t be ready to present at the first council meeting after the elections.”

Would councillor Bolan be willing to accept a minor amendment requesting that the report be brought back after the new council’s inaugural meeting, or as soon as possible?”

The motion was unanimously approved with the amendment.