The White House advises Americans to file their taxes as soon as possible to claim any unclaimed child tax credits.

The White House advises Americans to file their taxes as soon as possible to claim any unpaid child tax credits.

THE WHITE HOUSE is urging families to file their tax returns in order to maximize their child tax credits.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech warning families that if they don’t file their taxes this season, they risk losing their remaining child tax credit.

The comments were made in a joint address with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also issued a warning to Americans.

Many families, according to Yellen, only received half of the credit available to them.

“We’re talking about families who are still entitled to (dollar)3,000 to (dollar)3,600, depending on their child’s age,” she explained.

Harris mentioned a letter she received from a Pennsylvania couple with four children.

Despite working 50 hours a week, the couple writes that they are able to make ends meet.

“I get a lot of letters like this,” she explained.

“The reality is that there are people all over our country who work hard every day and still struggle to make ends meet.

This should not be the case in our country, the United States of America.”

Harris explained that she and President Joe Biden wanted to “give families and working people a little help” by expanding the Child Tax Credit.

She went on to say that as a result of her decision, significant changes have already occurred.

“We are on track to reduce child poverty in America by 40% thanks to the Child Tax Credit.”

“It’s worth repeating,” she said.

“We’re on track to reduce child poverty by 40%.”

As I previously stated, this is historic and will have a generational impact.

Millions of families have used their Child Tax Credit check to put food on the table, save for college, cover day-to-day expenses, and pay down debt.”

Both Harris and Yellen urged Americans to visit childtaxcredit.gov to see if they are eligible and to learn more about the filing process.

“We want you to get those credits if you’re eligible for the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit,” Harris said.

“And you already know why.”

Working families are entitled to a break.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.