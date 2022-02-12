The winning EuroMillions lottery numbers have been revealed, with a £25 million jackpot up for grabs.

THE EUROMILLIONS DRAW RETURNED YESTERDAY with yet another record-breaking jackpot that has the potential to change your life FOREVER.

The EuroMillions numbers for Friday were 13, 18, 38, 42, and 45.

The Lucky Stars were numbered 07 and 11.

Meanwhile, the Thunderball numbers for yesterday were 02, 08, 18, 37, and 38, with the Thunderball being 08.

Please be cautious when gambling.

When the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our EuroMillions live blog…

Andy Carter, a senior lottery advisor, reveals the truth.

Day one – Your information is forwarded to Andy, who will contact you to work out the details. They will verify your identity and bank account information in order to pay out your winnings.

Two days later – After you’ve had some time to consider how you’ll manage your winnings, Andy will pay you a home visit. His team will triple-check all of your paperwork, ensuring that your ticket is genuine and confirming that you are the person who purchased the winning ticket. Andy will then send the winning funds to whichever bank account you specify, with the money arriving in your account within two working days.

Follow-up program – For lottery winners, receiving their money is “just the beginning” of a long journey.

Andy sets up meetings with legal and financial advisers to help you through two or three weeks after the millions have arrived in your account. But, on top of this ongoing support, the National Lottery believes it is critical to assist winners with their mental health.

Winners are also assigned a life coach to assist them in making important decisions.

The full article can be found here.

Jane Park was only 17 years old when she won £1 million in the EuroMillions lottery after purchasing her first ticket, making her the UK’s youngest winner.

She was an admin temp earning £8 an hour at the time of her win, and she shared a two-bedroom Edinburgh council flat with her mother Linda.

Jane is a die-hard Hibernian supporter.

She has previously expressed her dissatisfaction with being a multimillionaire.

“I have material things, but my life is empty,” she said in an interview with the Sunday People.

“What is the point of my existence?” says the narrator.

“I expected it to make [my life]ten times better, but instead it has made it ten times worse.”

“A lot of the time, I wish I didn’t have any money.”

“I tell myself, ‘It would have been so much easier if I hadn’t won.'”

A handy timetable for all UK lottery games, including Lotto, EuroMillions, and Set For…, is available below.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.