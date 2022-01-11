The World Bank has lowered its global growth forecast for 2022.

With COVID-19 variants, rising inflation, debt, and income inequality, the global economy is entering a pronounced slowdown.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday, the World Bank lowered its global economic growth forecast for this year to 4.1 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from its previous estimate.

According to the bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, the global economy will grow 3.2 percent next year, up 0.1 percentage point from last year.

Pent-up demand was dissipating, and fiscal and monetary support was dissipating around the world, resulting in the revisions.

The global economy is slowing as a result of COVID-19 variants, rising inflation, debt, and income inequality, which could jeopardize emerging and developing economies’ recovery, according to the report.

Because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the bank believes the pandemic will continue to disrupt economic activity in the near future.

It warned that the noticeable slowdown in major economies, such as the United States and China, would weigh on external demand in emerging and developing economies.

Growth in advanced economies is expected to slow from 5% in 2021 to 3.8 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2023, according to the bank, while growth in emerging and developing economies is expected to be 4.6 percent in 2022 and 4.4 percent next year.

The bank also lowered its growth forecasts for the world’s two largest economies, with the US growing at 3.7 percent this year and China at 5.1 percent.

Turkiye’s economy is expected to grow by 2% in 2022 and 3% in 2023, respectively, down from previous projections.