The World Bank has urged Israel to allow Palestinians to upgrade their mobile phone networks.

The World Bank has urged Israel to allow Palestinians to upgrade their mobile network.

According to the World Bank, accelerating digital transformation in Palestine boosts economic growth.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The World Bank said on Wednesday that the potential of the digital economy in the occupied Palestinian territories had not been fully realized, and that Israel should allow Palestinians to upgrade their mobile networks.

According to the bank’s latest report, spectrum allocation (currently limited to 2G in Gaza and 3G in the West Bank) and network connectivity in the Palestinian territories are excessively low due to Israeli restrictions on imports of information and communication technology (ICT) equipment.

This has been viewed as a significant barrier to the development of digital infrastructure, connectivity, and high-speed broadband access.

The West Bank and Gaza are below the developing country average in terms of broadband penetration, according to the global ICT Development Index.

Before Israel’s 5G deployments are completed, the report urges Israeli authorities to allocate spectrum for Palestinian 4G and 5G deployments.

Businesses in Palestine are increasingly turning to the internet.

“Investing in the Palestinian digital economy is more important than ever,” said Kanthan Shankar, the World Bank’s West Bank and Gaza Country Director.

He emphasized that it not only improves the region’s competitiveness and access to global markets, as well as providing jobs and a source of fiscal revenue, but it also becomes critical in times of crisis.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a significant shift in many Palestinian businesses toward online channels,” he added.

According to the bank, the Palestinian economy is not creating enough jobs, with more than a quarter of the population unemployed in the second quarter of 2021.

According to the report, women are particularly disadvantaged in the labor market, with only 17% participation compared to 68% for men.

It was argued that speeding up the Palestinian digital transformation and establishing a well-connected Palestinian economy would help create new jobs, close the gender gap, and support economic growth.