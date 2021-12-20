The World Economic Forum has postponed its Davos meeting due to concerns about omicron.

The organization has scheduled a global in-person meeting for early summer.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Monday that its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland will be postponed “due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Omicron outbreak.”

The global in-person meeting, which is set to take place in January, will be the first of its kind.

The event, which was originally scheduled for July 17-21, has been rescheduled for early summer, according to the organization.

“Despite the meeting’s strict health protocols, Omicron’s transmissibility and impact on travel and mobility have necessitated deferral,” it said.

Instead, a series of online sessions dubbed “State of the World” will be held to “focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” according to the organizers.

“The cancellation of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress from being made through continued digital convening of business, government, and civil society leaders,” said Prof.

The founder and executive chairman of the forum is Klaus Schwab.

“Throughout the pandemic, public-private collaboration has progressed, and this trend will continue.

We hope to convene a meeting of world leaders in the near future.”

Each year, at the start of the year, the meeting brings together leaders from business, government, international organizations, civil society, and academia to discuss pressing issues.

Due to the pandemic, the forum’s 2021 edition, which was scheduled for summer in Singapore, was canceled.

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus omicron variant has been found in 89 countries and is rapidly spreading.

To combat a new wave of infections during the upcoming holiday season, many countries are reimposing tougher measures.