The world’s rich are losing $ 139 billion in net worth due to Corona

A report by Bloomberg Agency revealed that the richest 500 people in the world lost 139 billion dollars of their net collective wealth on Monday alone, as stocks around the world continued to decline since then, and the index fell S&P 500 By 10%, according to the New York Times.

The drop in shares caused the net worth of Jack Ma’s net worth, the former chief executive of Alibaba, the richest person in China last week, to fall by 1.8 billion dollars, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bloomberg reports that Bernard Arnault is a French billionaire and head of a company LVMH The biggest loser, Arnaud lost $ 4.8 billion on Monday and another $ 1.5 billion on Tuesday, then recovered $ 900 million on Wednesday, before losing an additional $ 2.7 billion on Thursday, bringing his net worth to $ 46.2 billion, according to It was shown by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

While Jeff Bezos took on the second biggest drop on Monday, he lost a total of 10 billion dollars last week of his total wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to some reports, the Coruna virus could reduce the sale of luxury goods by as much as 43 billion dollars this year due to lower spending in China.

She reported Business Insider That more than 83,000 people have contracted the virus and that more than 2,800 people have died, while there are now confirmed cases on every continent except Antarctica, the vast majority of them are in China.

It is not surprising that billionaires lost a lot of money, and it may be the reason behind their investment choices, as the ordinary 401 billionaires suffered during the stock market crash at the end of 2018, according to Business Insider.

Billionaires around the world lost 7% of their collective net worth in 2018 due to market instability at the end of that year, and this was the first time in seven years that the world’s rich had suffered from their declining wealth. Capgemini French technology consulting.