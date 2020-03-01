The world’s richest 20 people lose $ 46 billion in hours

Direct – Sally Ismail: The wealth of the richest 20 people around the world declined by more than 46 billion dollars in one day, in conjunction with the sharp selling wave that witnessed global stock markets yesterday.

According to the “Bloomberg” index of the wealthy, today, Tuesday, the wealth of the richest 20 people in the world fell by about 46.425 billion dollars in the first sessions of this week.

The losses of the world’s billionaires came in conjunction with sharp losses in all global stock markets yesterday, amid the spread of the Chinese virus “Corona” globally.

Wall Street fell at its biggest daily pace in nearly two years, with Dow Jones dropping 3.5 percent or more than 1,000 points.

European shares also recorded losses of up to 4 percent, with similar losses in the Asian markets.

The biggest loser yesterday was Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, who tops the list of the world’s wealthy, with his wealth declining by $ 4.84 billion to currently stand at $ 123 billion.

Bernard Arnaud, who ranks third, also lost $ 4.84 billion of his wealth to currently $ 91.4 billion, and Amancio Ortega, who is ranked sixth, lost $ 4 billion of his total wealth, currently $ 69.6 billion.

And for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wealth fell by about $ 3.48 billion, but he is still in fifth place with $ 76.7 billion.

Other wealthy people such as “Warren Buffett”, “Larry Page”, “Elon Musk” and “Sergey Brin” lost more than two billion dollars in yesterday’s session.

In total, global stock markets saw a decline of about $ 1.73 trillion on only Monday.