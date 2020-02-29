The worst week for financial markets since the 2008 crisis amid fears for the coronavirus

Terrible week for stock markets 2:31

(CNN) – It was a terrible week for the US stock market. The three main stock indexes recorded their worst weekly percentage declines since the financial crisis, as fears of coronavirus increase.

The shares spent almost all day in negative territory, with the exception of a brief jump in Nasdaq. Market expectations that the Federal Reserve will intervene to stop mass sales and boost the economy have skyrocketed after the dramatic week.

Dow

The Dow closed 357 points, or 1.4%, below, on its seventh day in red.

In the worst case, the index dropped almost 1,086 points.

It fell 3,583 points this week, including its worst one-day drop in history on Thursday. On a percentage basis, Thursday’s 4.4% decline was the worst performance since February 2018.

It was his worst week since October 2008, as it fell 12.4%.

S&P 500

The S&P 500, the broadest measure in the stock market, fell 0.8%.

It fell 11.5% this week, its worst weekly percentage drop since October 2008.

The massive sale of shares has reduced US $ 3.2 billion from the S&P this week. It has fallen 3.6 trillion dollars since its peak on February 19.

Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Composite ended flat.

The index fell 10.5% during the week.

The closure shows that investors are willing to hold their positions over the weekend, indicating that the mass sale of shares linked to the coronavirus could continue. Coronavirus fears have also affected the energy market, as investors are preparing for a collapse in demand for everything from jet fuel to diesel and gasoline to engines. The decline in manufacturing activity in China, where companies close to contain the outbreak, is also affecting prices.

Crude oil, which is often seen as a real-time barometer of economic growth, has sunk further into a bear market. US oil fell 4.9% on Friday to US $ 44.76 per barrel. Crude oil has not closed below US $ 46 since December 2018. The product is on its way to its biggest weekly decline since 2011.

Gold, which is traditionally a safe haven in times of market problems, also fell. Market participants attribute the fall to investors who withdraw cash from their investments in gold to offset their investments in losing shares. Gold futures settled 4.6% below US $ 1,564.10 an ounce, registering its worst one-day percentage loss since November 2016.

Treasury yields fell further and reached new record lows on Friday when investors piled on government bonds. Bond yields and prices move against each other. The 10-year bond yield fell below 1.15%.