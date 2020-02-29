Infosurhoy

Théo, from Lot, named “best young shepherd 2020” at the Agricultural Show

At 21, with his earring, Théo Buerle “doesn’t have the head of the job”, as he says himself. Far from the image of the shepherd with his beret, he embodies a new generation, ready to give a facelift to the sheep industry. “Today, we are connected from everywhere, people do not know it”, regrets the young man who embodies the evolution of a profession lived as a passion. He has just been awarded the title of best shepherd of the Ovinpiades at the Agricultural Show, a competition open to students from agricultural establishments.

Theo developed this interest in sheep on the farm of his agricultural high school in Seine-et-Marne. After completing his baccalaureate, Théo opted for a civic service as animal trainer-trainer on a farm not far from Meaux. “I wanted to deepen my knowledge and my technique with a BTS. I hesitated between trainer and breeding technician, which led me to the CFAA du Lot, which offered both training. The site pleased him and he found a breeder near Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, with whom he alternated for two years.

A very technical profession

Today, with a specialization certificate “driving sheep farming”, he dreams of settling down as a breeder but does not want to skip the stages. “I like this job because there is a real contact with the animal and it is very technical. Those who will do best will be the most competent, the most technical. My priority today is to be a technician and to draw out good practices, ”he explains.

Originally from the Paris region, Théo sees himself staying in the Lot or Aveyron. “When I arrived, we were surprised: Are you coming from Paris to be a shepherd?” And in the North, they said to me: Are there any shepherds’ schools? I am a bit between the two worlds. My parents supported me, but I don’t know what they would have said if I had gone to settle directly with my sheep. “

