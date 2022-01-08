There are eight little-known strategies for lowering your tax bill or boosting your refund.

There are eight little-known methods for lowering your tax bill or increasing your refund.

It’s time to start planning for your 2021 tax returns.

Although it is still too early to file a 2021 return, there are steps you can take now to prepare for tax season.

Even though the IRS FreeFile portal is still closed, you should start gathering and organizing your tax records.

Now is a good time to make a list of expenses you can deduct.

These deductions may lower your tax bill or even increase your tax refund when you file your tax return.

We’ll go over a few tax breaks to think about.

You can deduct sales tax or state income taxes from your federal taxes.

This can be a significant financial savings in a state without its own income tax.

Even if you paid state taxes, the sales tax break may be a better deal if you’re buying a big ticket item like an engagement ring or a car.

Instead of taking the standard deduction, you must itemize.

You can use the IRS’s sales tax deduction calculator to figure out how much state and local general sales tax you can deduct when you itemize your deductions.

You can only deduct (dollar)10,000 in total for state and local income, sales, and property taxes.

The total deduction is limited to (dollar)5,000 if you are married and filing separately.

According to the IRS, if you itemize your deductions for a taxable year, you may be able to deduct medical and dental expenses paid for yourself, your spouse, and your dependents during that year.

Only the portion of your total medical expenses that exceed 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income is deductible.

Payments for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, as well as treatments affecting any structure or function of the body, are included in medical care expenses.

Funeral and burial expenses, nonprescription medicines, toothpaste, toiletries, cosmetics, a trip or program for general health improvement, and most cosmetic surgery, according to the IRS, are not deductible.

You can’t deduct the cost of non-prescription nicotine gum or patches.

Educators undoubtedly invest their own money to improve their classrooms.

Eligible educators can deduct up to (dollar)250 in unreimbursed trade or business expenses, according to the IRS.

The amount is (dollar)500 if you are married and filing jointly and both of you are eligible educators.

Amounts paid or incurred for professional development courses, books, supplies, computer equipment (including related software and services), other equipment, and supplementary materials used in…

