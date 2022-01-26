There are five additional benefits available to food stamp recipients, each of which could provide you with an extra (dollar)518 per month.

OTHER BENEFITS ARE AVAILABLE TO HOUSEHOLDS RECEIVING SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) AID.

SNAP, or food stamps, claimants with a low or low-income are given electronic card funds to purchase food.

On October 1, SNAP benefits were increased by (dollar)36 per person per month, bringing total benefits to (dollar)157 per month.

However, you may be eligible for additional benefits in addition to food stamps.

Below is a list of them.

You can get an extra (dollar)518.25 per month if you qualify for the maximum of all five.

In addition to SNAP, the WIC Nutrition Program provides additional food benefits to new mothers or pregnant women.

The income levels vary by state, but they must be between 100 percent and 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

A health professional, such as a physician, nutritionist, or nurse, must also determine whether you are at “nutritional risk.”

This is frequently done for free at a WIC clinic.

New mothers with children under the age of five can receive up to (dollar)150 in free food per month as long as they meet the other requirements.

Household bills can be reduced for those who receive SNAP benefits.

The Lifeline Program, in particular, lowers the monthly cost of a phone or internet service by providing a discount to low-income consumers who qualify.

Eligible subscribers can get a monthly discount of up to (dollar)9.25 on either service, and those on Tribal lands can get a monthly discount of up to (dollar)34.25.

This translates to annual savings of (dollar)111 and (dollar)411.

Some people took advantage of the emergency broadband benefit (EBB), which gave eligible Americans a (dollar)75 discount on their broadband bills during the pandemic.

However, as the funds run out, this is being phased out.

However, thanks to the affordable connectivity program, Americans can now save money on their broadband bills.

For eligible households, the affordable connectivity program offers a discount of up to (dollar)30 per month on internet service.

This equates to a yearly saving of (dollar)360.

Many internet users claim that if you use your EBT card at eligible stores, you can get gas rewards.

After using her EBT card at a Giant store in Pennsylvania, one TikToker claims she received (dollar)86 worth of free gas.

“I buy a lot of those things and use my food stamp card to pay for them.”

“I then accumulate enough gas points to receive free gas twice a month,” the mother of five told The Sun.

When you go shopping, check with your local store to see what deals are available.

The Pandemic-EBT program assisted in feeding children…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.