There are five key points to remember when filing taxes in 2022, and you can get started right away.

THE TAX FILING SEASON BEGINS ON MONDAY, JANUARY 24, and now is the time to start gathering the documents you’ll need to complete Form 1040.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expects a large number of federal tax returns in 2021.

More than 160 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed for the 2021 tax year, according to the IRS.

The deadline for filing was set for January 24 because the agency needed time to program and test its systems.

After comparing their 2021 advance credits, the updated programming ensures that eligible people can claim the correct amount of the child tax credit.

Others should check to see if they are eligible to claim any remaining stimulus funds as a recovery rebate credit when they file their 2021 tax returns.

Letters 6419 and 6475 were sent out by the IRS with information on the child tax credit and the economic impact payment.

The agency has a checklist to assist you in expediting the tax return process and receiving your refund as quickly as possible.

According to the IRS, you should file an accurate return using its e-file system to avoid delays in receiving any tax refund.

When you have everything you need to file an accurate return, you should file electronically and choose direct deposit.

When you use e-file, the software does the math for you, allowing you to avoid mistakes.

It uses a question-and-answer format to walk you through each section of their tax return.

It’s crucial to have your advance child tax credit (CTC) and economic impact payment information on hand when filing, in addition to W-2s, Form 1099s, and other income-related statements.

6419, a letter

6475:

According to the IRS, the number of people seeking tax help over the phone is at an all-time high.

It recommends using IRSgov to find answers to tax questions, check the status of a refund, and pay taxes.

There is no waiting time, and it is open 24 hours a day.

You can also join an email list or follow the IRS on social media.

The IRS provided this special tip for those waiting for their 2020 tax return to be processed.

On the 2021 tax return, make sure to enter (dollar)0 for last year’s adjusted gross income (AGI).

If you used a non-filer tool in 2021 to register for an advance CTC or a third economic impact payment, your prior year AGI should be (dollar)1.

Everyone else should use the AGI from the prior year’s tax return.

If you’re using the same tax software as last year, keep in mind that…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.